LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday. (MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 59.

The new cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total to 6,146.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 111 cases, Sept. 4
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

  • 110 cases, March
  • 143 cases, April
  • 507 cases, May
  • 793 cases, June
  • 1,702 cases, July
  • 2,538 cases, August

The current official state totals are 50,885 cases and 976 deaths.

