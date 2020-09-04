Advertisement

Lawrence County man faces child pornography charges

William Howard is facing 20 counts of child porn charges.
William Howard is facing 20 counts of child porn charges.(WYMT)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lawrence County man is behind bars facing child pornography charges Friday following an undercover investigation.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested William Howard, 34, of Adams and charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Howard was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation began after Howard was accused of uploading images of child porn online.

Troopers raided Howard’s home Thursday and seized equipment belonging to him. The equipment is heading to Kentucky State Police’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Howard was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

