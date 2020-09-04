Advertisement

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Front pushes through today, beautiful weather ahead

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In just a few hours, the cold front that has been teasing us all week will move though and the rain chances and humidity that have plagued us for days will be a thing of the past for a little while.

Today and Tonight

Patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies will start us off on this Friday. Skies will clear later giving way to full sunshine to wrap up the work week. Unfortunately, as the front passes later this morning and early this afternoon, scattered showers will come along with it. Highs should top out in the upper 70s.

Tonight, it will FEEL like fall. Skies clear out and lows drop into the mid to upper 50s. I don’t know about you, but I’m beyond ready from a break from the heat and humidity.

Labor Day Weekend

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday look amazing. This is the kind of weather I love to forecast. Sunny skies during the day, clear skies at night and no rain in sight. Weekend daytime highs will be near perfect, with upper 70s on the way Saturday and low to mid-80s on the way Sunday. Monday will be a touch warmer in the mid-80s, but with the lower humidity, it shouldn’t be too bad.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday night and low to mid-60s Sunday and Monday night.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks dry at this point, but scattered rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday and take us through the end of next week. Temperatures will start to climb a little, getting back into the mid to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 3, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Paige Noel Share Main Weather on Mountain News at 6 - September 3, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - September 3, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine returns to the mountains

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front is moving through the mountains which will continue to provide a few scattered showers and storm but most importantly cooler weather.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch in effect

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:17 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for about half of our region through later today.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 2, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - September 2, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - September 2, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Showers and storms continue tonight, Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Showers and storms will continue as a cold front moves closer to the mountains.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - September 3, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four