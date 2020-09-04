Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Front pushes through today, beautiful weather ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In just a few hours, the cold front that has been teasing us all week will move though and the rain chances and humidity that have plagued us for days will be a thing of the past for a little while.

Today and Tonight

Patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies will start us off on this Friday. Skies will clear later giving way to full sunshine to wrap up the work week. Unfortunately, as the front passes later this morning and early this afternoon, scattered showers will come along with it. Highs should top out in the upper 70s.

Tonight, it will FEEL like fall. Skies clear out and lows drop into the mid to upper 50s. I don’t know about you, but I’m beyond ready from a break from the heat and humidity.

Labor Day Weekend

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday look amazing. This is the kind of weather I love to forecast. Sunny skies during the day, clear skies at night and no rain in sight. Weekend daytime highs will be near perfect, with upper 70s on the way Saturday and low to mid-80s on the way Sunday. Monday will be a touch warmer in the mid-80s, but with the lower humidity, it shouldn’t be too bad.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday night and low to mid-60s Sunday and Monday night.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks dry at this point, but scattered rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday and take us through the end of next week. Temperatures will start to climb a little, getting back into the mid to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

