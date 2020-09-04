Advertisement

Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity

By Kelly Austin
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says it will fund scholarships at the University of Kentucky in a push to increase diversity in the distilled spirits industry.

The association said Wednesday that its scholars program fund will support full tuition each year for up to four students in UK’s distillation, wine and brewing studies program.

KDA President Eric Gregory says there’s a lack of diverse voices in the spirits industry. He says the scholars program is a vital part of the group’s commitment to building a workforce that better reflects the country’s population and culture.

