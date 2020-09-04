Advertisement

Kentucky State Police advises caution on roads as Labor Day weekend begins

Drivers traveling down Interstate 75 in Laurel County
Drivers traveling down Interstate 75 in Laurel County(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The long Labor Day weekend is now in full swing.

Typically on holidays, AAA releases their travel predictions, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not released any advisories this weekend.

Earlier this summer, AAA did say travel has increased since Memorial Day, and that nearly 97 percent of people are traveling by car.

Travelers have said roads are busy, but not as bad as expected. Jonathan Woodward and his family are traveling from Cincinnati down to the Smoky Mountains for a weekend with friends before going back to the daily grind of work and school.

“Just riding through the hills, riding through the mountains with my friend Matt there and, you know, get on our bikes,” Woodward said. “We don’t get to see each other much, he used to live in Cincinnati, and has been living in Tennessee for a long time now so this a great time to get to see each other and hang out, spend some quality friendship time together.”

Kentucky State Police Troopers are warning drivers to be cautious this holiday weekend. They urge people to buckle up and drive safely. KSP launched a campaign ticketing aggressive cars and trucks back on September 1. Trooper Scottie Pennington is encouraging everyone to be patient and to put their phone down.

“We’re not out to write people tickets but we’re out to save people’s lives and, you know, just ’cause you get pulled over doesn’t mean you’re gonna get a ticket,” Pennington said. “You know we saw something that was unsafe and it might lead into a ticket but it also might lead into, ’Hey you might need to get this fixed or slow down a little bit or maybe can you wear your seat belt or put your child properly in their seat belt.’”

Pennington also stressed water safety, telling people heading to area lakes to wear life jackets and to not drink while operating a boat.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local college names new scholarship in honor of former professor

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
While those scholarships are offered on a variety of basis ranging from GPA or what county a student may live in, none of those scholarships are for nontraditional students.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 809 COVID-19 cases Friday, extends Kentucky’s mask mandate

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Kentucky Baptist Hurricane Relief - 5:30pm

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

State

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

Latest News

News

East 80 Yard Sale continues tradition in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The East 80 Yard Sale tradition in Laurel County is continuing with safety measures in place.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in areas damaged by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Volunteers from Kentucky are helping those in need in two areas devastated by the recent storm.

State

Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.

State

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

News

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park making sure visitors are safe this Labor Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Not only are maintenance crews taking precautions outside of the park, but also outside at the Wilderness Road Campground where all sites with electricity are full.