Kentucky State Police advises caution on roads as Labor Day weekend begins

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The long Labor Day weekend is now in full swing.

Typically on holidays, AAA releases their travel predictions, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not released any advisories this weekend.

Earlier this summer, AAA did say travel has increased since Memorial Day, and that nearly 97 percent of people are traveling by car.

Travelers have said roads are busy, but not as bad as expected. Jonathan Woodward and his family are traveling from Cincinnati down to the Smoky Mountains for a weekend with friends before going back to the daily grind of work and school.

“Just riding through the hills, riding through the mountains with my friend Matt there and, you know, get on our bikes,” Woodward said. “We don’t get to see each other much, he used to live in Cincinnati, and has been living in Tennessee for a long time now so this a great time to get to see each other and hang out, spend some quality friendship time together.”

Kentucky State Police Troopers are warning drivers to be cautious this holiday weekend. They urge people to buckle up and drive safely. KSP launched a campaign ticketing aggressive cars and trucks back on September 1. Trooper Scottie Pennington is encouraging everyone to be patient and to put their phone down.

“We’re not out to write people tickets but we’re out to save people’s lives and, you know, just ’cause you get pulled over doesn’t mean you’re gonna get a ticket,” Pennington said. “You know we saw something that was unsafe and it might lead into a ticket but it also might lead into, ’Hey you might need to get this fixed or slow down a little bit or maybe can you wear your seat belt or put your child properly in their seat belt.’”

Pennington also stressed water safety, telling people heading to area lakes to wear life jackets and to not drink while operating a boat.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.