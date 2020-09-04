Advertisement

Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine by November

With the news of a possible vaccine that would be ready by November from the CDC, many say they still have questions.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- With the news of a possible vaccine that would be ready by November from the CDC, many say they still have questions.

Governor Andy Beshear says he and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack have been watching the news closely, but say they question the likelihood of a vaccine actually being tested and ready for use.

“There will not be a vaccine for virtually everybody this calendar year,” said Stack. “I know that there’s a press to make these timelines, suggest we’re going to have vaccine going out the door to people in October and November. Let me be very clear about this. Because of the nature of this disease, and that vaccine, we will do our very best to review the evidence available so we can recommend affirmatively to the people of Kentucky when it’s safe to get a vaccine. "

Beshear echoed the comments saying he too wants to wait to see evidence. Meanwhile, the public has opinions of their own.

WKYT spent time Thursday speaking with many about their thoughts on the vaccine and if they would receive it if it was ready. The majority including Zachary Robinson said no. He believes more trust needs to be displayed from leaders of the nation.

“They just don’t trust our government -- the people who lead it all,” said Robinson. “We will let a few hundred thousand people do it first then we might go ahead and follow up.”

The CDC continues to request states prepare for if the vaccine does come out according to their schedule. Other COVID-19 vaccines continue to be tested.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine in November

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine in November

News

Kentucky nonprofits in need of funding as pandemic wears on

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Kentucky nonprofits in need of funding as pandemic wears on

News

Uprooted tree falls on Paintsville home - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘I thought I was dead’: Uprooted tree falls on Paintsville home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
One Paintsville family is being uprooted after an uprooted tree hit their home.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Ag Commissioner elected president of national agriculture group

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected president of a national association representing the leaders of state agriculture departments across the country.

News

Uprooted tree falls on Paintsville home

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Two charged after police chase in Floyd County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Two people were arrested in Floyd County Thursday morning after leading police on a chase.

News

Lincoln County officials cannot place eight COVID-19 deaths 6pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Somerset girl raising money to decorate child graves 6PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Governor Beshear, state and local officials announce $2.3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky projects - 6pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6