Advertisement

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in areas damaged by Hurricane Laura

Members of a chainsaw crew help remove debris from a Louisiana home.
Members of a chainsaw crew help remove debris from a Louisiana home.(WKYT/Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WYMT) - Volunteers from Kentucky are on the Gulf Coast helping people put their lives back together after the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

Kentucky Baptist Relief has a feeding crew in Fairmount, Texas and a chainsaw crew in Alexandria, Louisiana to give residents a little bit of hope. About 30 people from Kentucky made the trip in total.

Alexandria is about 125 miles from the coast, but winds of 85 miles per hour still knocked down many trees and did series roof damage. Many people didn’t know how they would make repairs, but Kentucky Baptist Relief provides it free of charge. The crew in Fairmount has a feeding station set up so that hundreds of people can get a hot meal.

The volunteers also say their work has been taking place in sweltering conditions, with temperatures of 95 degrees and heat indices above 100 with a ton of humidity.

Volunteers like Jeff Free say the work is different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that it isn’t going to stop their work.

“That is true, but I have heard a lot of the volunteers say God called them down here. Even though they are taking precautions, in their mind God is going to protect them because he sent them down there,” Free said.

After doing the work, the crews leave the homeowner with a bible signed by all of the volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park making sure visitors are safe this Labor Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Not only are maintenance crews taking precautions outside of the park, but also outside at the Wilderness Road Campground where all sites with electricity are full.

Forecast

Gorgeous Labor Day Weekend ahead, cooler air arrives

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front is moving through this afternoon bringing a few scattered showers, but after that drier and cooler weather returns for the weekend.

News

New hunting areas open to the public in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
New hunting access areas in Eastern Kentucky.

News

Barbara Bailey to end four-decade run anchoring at WKYT

Updated: 3 hours ago
After more than four decades, Barbara Bailey – Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor – plans to retire from WKYT later this month.

Latest News

National

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

State

LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Lawrence County man faces child pornography charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
The arrest came as a result of an undercover investigation.

State

Grandparents caring for children find the job tougher during pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
More children getting COVID-19 could lead to more caretakers getting the virus as well.

Forecast

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Front pushes through today, beautiful weather ahead

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In just a few hours, the cold front that has been teasing us all week will move though and the rain chances and humidity that have plagued us for days will be a thing of the past for a little while.

News

Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine in November

Updated: 16 hours ago
Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine in November