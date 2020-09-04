Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in areas damaged by Hurricane Laura

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WYMT) - Volunteers from Kentucky are on the Gulf Coast helping people put their lives back together after the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

Kentucky Baptist Relief has a feeding crew in Fairmount, Texas and a chainsaw crew in Alexandria, Louisiana to give residents a little bit of hope. About 30 people from Kentucky made the trip in total.

Alexandria is about 125 miles from the coast, but winds of 85 miles per hour still knocked down many trees and did series roof damage. Many people didn’t know how they would make repairs, but Kentucky Baptist Relief provides it free of charge. The crew in Fairmount has a feeding station set up so that hundreds of people can get a hot meal.

The volunteers also say their work has been taking place in sweltering conditions, with temperatures of 95 degrees and heat indices above 100 with a ton of humidity.

Volunteers like Jeff Free say the work is different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that it isn’t going to stop their work.

“That is true, but I have heard a lot of the volunteers say God called them down here. Even though they are taking precautions, in their mind God is going to protect them because he sent them down there,” Free said.

After doing the work, the crews leave the homeowner with a bible signed by all of the volunteers.

