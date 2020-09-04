Advertisement

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted a photo of the paperwork Friday afternoon.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

Friday at 4 p.m. is the deadline for independent candidates to submit required paperwork, which includes a $500 filing fee and the submission of at least 5,000 signatures.

A follow-up tweet from the Secretary of State says that his “staff is diligently reviewing this filing, including an estimated 19,000 signatures, to determine whether Mr. West has qualified to appear [on the ballot.]”

