How will transportation look this year? School Districts digesting latest hurdle

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The capacity caps for school busses have been released.

Middlesboro School District says it won’t affect day-to-day transportation to school too much, but the biggest impacts will be to sports and extracurricular activities.

The district feels with their hybrid schedule and other options for students, transportation to and from the school shouldn’t be an issue.

“For regular runs in the morning and evening, we can put 35 to 40 kids on the bus,” said Superintendent, Waylon Allen.

However, those caps are even smaller for after school activities.

“They have limited us on a 78 passenger bus to12 students and a coach,” said Transportation Director, Bob Hunley.

That is where many schools will feel the financial pinch.

“I’m going to have to send at least five buses for my football team and cheerleaders,” said Allen. “That puts a financial hardship on the district.”

Transportation to events is already expensive, costing schools even more money depending on the distance of travel.

“Take the trip to Harlan for an example,” Hunley explained using the Yellow Jackets first game as an example. “You got a one hour drive down there then they’re gonna be down there for the game for approximately four hours then a one hour drive back so you’re looking at six hours per bus.”￼￼

One of Middlesboro’s furthest drives this season for football, Morgan County. Waylon Allen says that trip could be so expensive they may have to cut back.

“We may not be able to let our cheerleaders travel to Morgan County or somewhere like that that is a three, four-hour trip,” said Allen.

Allen says he wants the cheerleaders to travel to as many games as possible this season.

The school district is also looking into charter busses for further trips, as that option could make more scenes and be even cheaper.

