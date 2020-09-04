Advertisement

Grandparents caring for children find the job tougher during pandemic

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - More children getting COVID-19 could lead to more caretakers getting the virus as well. That could be dangerous in a state like Kentucky, where a significant number of grandparents have custody of their grandchildren.

Governor Andy Beshear emphasized that in his coronavirus address Wednesday.

“I believe we are still the highest state per capita of grandparents taking care of grandkids,” Beshear said. “So, we’ve got to slow the spread of COVID in our children.”

That thought resonated with some of the grandparents taking care of around 100,000 kids across the Commonwealth.

“They’re scared,” Norma Hatfield, an Elizabethtown resident and advocate for kinship care, said. “They’re scared that the kids are going to bring it home.”

But the health of the state’s most vulnerable is only one reason the pandemic has made their already challenging lives even harder.

“My grandkids were in a home, where the youngest child, who was 17 months old, ingested meth,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield, who said she eventually took custody of her grandchildren, said understanding the technology needed for NTI, and paying for it, is something her family has found challenging.

“I’m working from home,” Hatfield said. “So, I’m on my computer all day long. They’re both in Google classroom all day long as well. We did have to bump up. Relook at our internet. Bump up our data usage to make sure they could handle all of that. To be online, all of us at the same time.”

Hatfield knows others, who were already on a limited income before the pandemic hit, and are now struggling to buy food for their families. When government assistance only comes at certain times of the month, Hatfield said some grandparents aren’t as flexible to compete with other shoppers who may be stockpiling goods or adjust to price increases when things like meat start running low.

“They think that’s fine, they’re with grandma or they’re with grandpa,” Hatfield said. “We don’t have to worry about providing any support services there, but what they don’t understand is it’s not a weekend trip with grandma. It is something that can be a lifetime and it’s not planned.”

Hatfield adds, for families like hers, and thousands of others across Kentucky, creative solutions may be needed to ensure children are taken care of, ranging from NTI flexibility to internet infrastructure and things like reconsidering food stamp allocation.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Front pushes through today, beautiful weather ahead

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In just a few hours, the cold front that has been teasing us all week will move though and the rain chances and humidity that have plagued us for days will be a thing of the past for a little while.

News

Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine in November

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine in November

News

Kentucky nonprofits in need of funding as pandemic wears on

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky nonprofits in need of funding as pandemic wears on

Regional

Interim principal at Mingo Central High School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marcella Charles-Casto said this week that employees had the opportunity to work from home Monday through Wednesday to give custodians time to clean and disinfect the building.

Latest News

State

Corvette Museum celebrates 26 years, unveils 2021 colors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Thursday, the general manager of Bowling Green’s Corvette plant, Kai Spande, hosted an event

News

Uprooted tree falls on Paintsville home - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Ahead of Derby weekend protests, NFAC leader walks back claim to ‘burn this’ city down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
It is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, and certainly the most exciting two minutes in sports, but this year’s Kentucky Derby will stand out in history for different reasons.

News

Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine by November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
With the news of a possible vaccine that would be ready by November from the CDC, many say they still have questions.

State

Something just didn’t seem quite right about this license plate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police stopped a vehicle in Millersburg after something just didn’t seem right about a license plate...

State

Congressman Comer says he will take COVID-19 vaccine, against mask mandate, for masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Congressman James Comer says he will take COVID vaccine