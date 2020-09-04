Gov. Beshear announces 809 COVID-19 cases Friday, extends Kentucky’s mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Friday afternoon Governor Andy Beshear announced 809 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky. The positivity rate ticked up slightly to 4.70 percent.

98 of the cases announced on Friday were from children age 18 years or younger, with the youngest being just two months old.

“I know this is a big weekend: Derby weekend, even though it’s September, and Labor Day weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “Traditionally, we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year, I need you to do it a little differently. Just this one time, probably in your entire life, please keep your gatherings small, 10 people or fewer.”

At least 51,677 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 987.

“I know how much we all want to see our families and friends for this holiday, but for one year, we need to prioritize making sure every person we care about is around to celebrate with us next year,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have already lost so many Kentuckians, and I don’t want that loss to be even greater. It will be if we have a spike in cases.”

10,587 people have recovered from the virus.

910,697 Kentuckians have received tests.

“We’re trying to keep our businesses open and get our economy to bounce back. We’re going to get our kids back in school later this month. We’re trying to get high school sports up and going and keep them going,” said Gov. Beshear. “So we really need you to help us on all the other things like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing.”

Gov. Beshear issued an executive order extending the state’s face covering mandate an additional 30 days, citing the mandate’s success in slowing the spread of the virus. The extension goes into effect on Monday, September 7.

The governor also signed an executive order extending previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills, with the new order taking effect Sunday, September 6.

Additionally, Gov. Beshear updated the state’s executive order regarding the CDC’s moratorium on residential evictions through the end of the year. The Governor’s extension will make sure the CDC order applies in the state through December 31. The state’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, including $15 million from the CARES Act, will still provide relief for some eligible tenants and landlords.

