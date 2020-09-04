Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 809 COVID-19 cases Friday, extends Kentucky’s mask mandate

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Friday afternoon Governor Andy Beshear announced 809 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky. The positivity rate ticked up slightly to 4.70 percent.

98 of the cases announced on Friday were from children age 18 years or younger, with the youngest being just two months old.

“I know this is a big weekend: Derby weekend, even though it’s September, and Labor Day weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “Traditionally, we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year, I need you to do it a little differently. Just this one time, probably in your entire life, please keep your gatherings small, 10 people or fewer.”

At least 51,677 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 987.

“I know how much we all want to see our families and friends for this holiday, but for one year, we need to prioritize making sure every person we care about is around to celebrate with us next year,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have already lost so many Kentuckians, and I don’t want that loss to be even greater. It will be if we have a spike in cases.”

10,587 people have recovered from the virus.

910,697 Kentuckians have received tests.

“We’re trying to keep our businesses open and get our economy to bounce back. We’re going to get our kids back in school later this month. We’re trying to get high school sports up and going and keep them going,” said Gov. Beshear. “So we really need you to help us on all the other things like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing.”

Gov. Beshear issued an executive order extending the state’s face covering mandate an additional 30 days, citing the mandate’s success in slowing the spread of the virus. The extension goes into effect on Monday, September 7.

The governor also signed an executive order extending previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills, with the new order taking effect Sunday, September 6.

Additionally, Gov. Beshear updated the state’s executive order regarding the CDC’s moratorium on residential evictions through the end of the year. The Governor’s extension will make sure the CDC order applies in the state through December 31. The state’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, including $15 million from the CARES Act, will still provide relief for some eligible tenants and landlords.

KY COVID Info 9/4/20
KY COVID Info 9/4/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local college names new scholarship in honor of former professor

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
While those scholarships are offered on a variety of basis ranging from GPA or what county a student may live in, none of those scholarships are for nontraditional students.

News

Kentucky Baptist Hurricane Relief - 5:30pm

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

State

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

Latest News

News

East 80 Yard Sale continues tradition in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The East 80 Yard Sale tradition in Laurel County is continuing with safety measures in place.

News

Kentucky State Police advises caution on roads as Labor Day weekend begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Kentucky State Police are urging caution on the roads this holiday weekend.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in areas damaged by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Volunteers from Kentucky are helping those in need in two areas devastated by the recent storm.

State

Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.

State

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

News

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park making sure visitors are safe this Labor Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Not only are maintenance crews taking precautions outside of the park, but also outside at the Wilderness Road Campground where all sites with electricity are full.