Gorgeous Labor Day Weekend ahead, cooler air arrives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front is moving through this afternoon bringing a few scattered showers, but after that drier and cooler weather returns for the weekend.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Gorgeous weather arrives just in time for the holiday weekend!

Highs will start out in the upper 70s Saturday with lower humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s. We will see plenty of sunshine as well!

That sunshine continues Sunday and Monday with highs getting back into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. The lower humidity continues both days, so it won’t feel muggy outside at all! High pressure will continue to provide us with dry weather both days as well.

Extended Forecast

The drier weather continues Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s. We will also see those mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we could bring back a few clouds and some stray rain chances, but I think most of us will stay on the dry side.

Another system could be moving in by Thursday and Friday of next bringing rain chances back to the mountains.

