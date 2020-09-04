Advertisement

Gorgeous Labor Day Weekend ahead, cooler air arrives

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front is moving through this afternoon bringing a few scattered showers, but after that drier and cooler weather returns for the weekend.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Gorgeous weather arrives just in time for the holiday weekend!

Highs will start out in the upper 70s Saturday with lower humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s. We will see plenty of sunshine as well!

That sunshine continues Sunday and Monday with highs getting back into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. The lower humidity continues both days, so it won’t feel muggy outside at all! High pressure will continue to provide us with dry weather both days as well.

Extended Forecast

The drier weather continues Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s. We will also see those mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we could bring back a few clouds and some stray rain chances, but I think most of us will stay on the dry side.

Another system could be moving in by Thursday and Friday of next bringing rain chances back to the mountains.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Front pushes through today, beautiful weather ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In just a few hours, the cold front that has been teasing us all week will move though and the rain chances and humidity that have plagued us for days will be a thing of the past for a little while.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 3, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Paige Noel Share Main Weather on Mountain News at 6 - September 3, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - September 3, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine returns to the mountains

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front is moving through the mountains which will continue to provide a few scattered showers and storm but most importantly cooler weather.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch in effect

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:17 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for about half of our region through later today.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 2, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - September 2, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - September 2, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-September 4th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour