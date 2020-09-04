Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

“There’s a reason for these policies coming down, so it doesn’t necessarily mean here in Glasgow, it means across our nation,” said Glasgow Police Chief Jennifer Arbogast.

The first policy, ’Duty to Intervene’ explains what an officer should do when observing another officer acting unjustly. The policy states, “a law enforcement officer has an affirmative duty to intervene on behalf of a citizen whose constitutional rights are being violated. Officers also have a duty to intervene when they observe or hear conduct by a fellow member of this agency that is unethical, clearly violates the law, or violates agency policy.”

“If an officer sees another officer committing a crime, they need to intervene. Deescalate the situation and do the right thing, you just can’t turn around and walk away,” said Chief Arbogast.

The second policy added, ’Early Intervention System,’ details the “early identification of employees exhibiting symptoms of stress or other behavior that could pose a liability to the community, the department or the officer must be detected as soon as possible.”

“That is something we’ve kinda always done, now we have added it into the policies, so it’s in there, it’s in plain black and white, so not only our officers know, but the community knows,” said Chief Arbogast.

Additionally, the department has updated its policy pertaining to “search and seizure of residences,” ultimately banning no-knock warrants.

“All the officers are fine with it-- because like I said, we do this,” said Chief Arbogast. “It makes it very clear now, here it is. Just like the choke-hold was added into the policy to make it very clear we’re not going to do a choke-hold. ‘This is what a choke-hold is’ -- this will not happen. It puts it out in black and white.”

The changes come after police across the country have been under scrutiny following several shootings of Black Americans.

“Because somebody did something bad in this profession, why are we all getting named as a bad law enforcement officer. There’s a lot of good law enforcement officers I’m not gonna say there’s not a bad law enforcement officer, because there is. But there’s a lot of good law enforcement officers across this nation,” said Chief Arbogast.

The policies have been approved by the city council in its first reading. The second reading will take place on September 14 where it is expected to pass. All of Glasgow Police’s current Standard Operating Procedures can be found and read on the police department’s website.

“It helps hold accountability. It keeps your ethics in check, it keeps integrity, so it was a good policy,” said Chief Arbogast.

