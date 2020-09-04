Advertisement

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Glasgow Police new policies
Glasgow Police new policies(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

“There’s a reason for these policies coming down, so it doesn’t necessarily mean here in Glasgow, it means across our nation,” said Glasgow Police Chief Jennifer Arbogast.

The first policy, ’Duty to Intervene’ explains what an officer should do when observing another officer acting unjustly. The policy states, “a law enforcement officer has an affirmative duty to intervene on behalf of a citizen whose constitutional rights are being violated. Officers also have a duty to intervene when they observe or hear conduct by a fellow member of this agency that is unethical, clearly violates the law, or violates agency policy.”

“If an officer sees another officer committing a crime, they need to intervene. Deescalate the situation and do the right thing, you just can’t turn around and walk away,” said Chief Arbogast.

The second policy added, ’Early Intervention System,’ details the “early identification of employees exhibiting symptoms of stress or other behavior that could pose a liability to the community, the department or the officer must be detected as soon as possible.”

“That is something we’ve kinda always done, now we have added it into the policies, so it’s in there, it’s in plain black and white, so not only our officers know, but the community knows,” said Chief Arbogast.

Additionally, the department has updated its policy pertaining to “search and seizure of residences,” ultimately banning no-knock warrants.

“All the officers are fine with it-- because like I said, we do this,” said Chief Arbogast. “It makes it very clear now, here it is. Just like the choke-hold was added into the policy to make it very clear we’re not going to do a choke-hold. ‘This is what a choke-hold is’ -- this will not happen. It puts it out in black and white.”

The changes come after police across the country have been under scrutiny following several shootings of Black Americans.

“Because somebody did something bad in this profession, why are we all getting named as a bad law enforcement officer. There’s a lot of good law enforcement officers I’m not gonna say there’s not a bad law enforcement officer, because there is. But there’s a lot of good law enforcement officers across this nation,” said Chief Arbogast.

The policies have been approved by the city council in its first reading. The second reading will take place on September 14 where it is expected to pass. All of Glasgow Police’s current Standard Operating Procedures can be found and read on the police department’s website.

“It helps hold accountability. It keeps your ethics in check, it keeps integrity, so it was a good policy,” said Chief Arbogast.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local college names new scholarship in honor of former professor

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
While those scholarships are offered on a variety of basis ranging from GPA or what county a student may live in, none of those scholarships are for nontraditional students.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 809 COVID-19 cases Friday, extends Kentucky’s mask mandate

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Kentucky Baptist Hurricane Relief - 5:30pm

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

Latest News

News

East 80 Yard Sale continues tradition in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The East 80 Yard Sale tradition in Laurel County is continuing with safety measures in place.

News

Kentucky State Police advises caution on roads as Labor Day weekend begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Kentucky State Police are urging caution on the roads this holiday weekend.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in areas damaged by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Volunteers from Kentucky are helping those in need in two areas devastated by the recent storm.

State

Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.

State

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

News

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park making sure visitors are safe this Labor Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Not only are maintenance crews taking precautions outside of the park, but also outside at the Wilderness Road Campground where all sites with electricity are full.