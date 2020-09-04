East 80 Yard Sale continues tradition in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual East 80 Yard Sale in London kicked off Friday.

The stretch of road in which people set up tents to get rid of their gently-used items spans roughly 55 miles and Laurel County officials encourage you to visit the area if you are looking to do the same.

“Everybody takes and gets their things they want to get rid of and they set up a little tent in front of their house or in their garage,” Laurel County Sheriff Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said.

Despite the pandemic at the forefront of public concern, Acciardo and fellow law enforcement have other concerns as well.

“The concern that we have in the law enforcement community of course is slowing down traffic and stopping traffic,” Acciardo said. “You have an increased traffic flow through those areas...and it can cause traffic accidents.”

The dangers of the virus are still on officials’ minds, but the actions of community members along the route have given them little reason to worry.

“We’ve found that people are wearing their masks and people are social distancing,” Acciardo said. “So, with that taken into account, we think that people will be completely safe.”

Those who wish to take advantage of the East 80 Yard Sale can visit it at any time during the day on highway 80 this Labor Day weekend.

