Advertisement

East 80 Yard Sale continues tradition in Laurel County

The East 80 Yard Sale tradition in Laurel County is continuing with safety measures in place
The East 80 Yard Sale tradition in Laurel County is continuing with safety measures in place.
The East 80 Yard Sale tradition in Laurel County is continuing with safety measures in place.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual East 80 Yard Sale in London kicked off Friday.

The stretch of road in which people set up tents to get rid of their gently-used items spans roughly 55 miles and Laurel County officials encourage you to visit the area if you are looking to do the same.

“Everybody takes and gets their things they want to get rid of and they set up a little tent in front of their house or in their garage,” Laurel County Sheriff Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said.

Despite the pandemic at the forefront of public concern, Acciardo and fellow law enforcement have other concerns as well.

“The concern that we have in the law enforcement community of course is slowing down traffic and stopping traffic,” Acciardo said. “You have an increased traffic flow through those areas...and it can cause traffic accidents.”

The dangers of the virus are still on officials’ minds, but the actions of community members along the route have given them little reason to worry.

“We’ve found that people are wearing their masks and people are social distancing,” Acciardo said. “So, with that taken into account, we think that people will be completely safe.”

Those who wish to take advantage of the East 80 Yard Sale can visit it at any time during the day on highway 80 this Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local college names new scholarship in honor of former professor

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
While those scholarships are offered on a variety of basis ranging from GPA or what county a student may live in, none of those scholarships are for nontraditional students.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 809 COVID-19 cases Friday, extends Kentucky’s mask mandate

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Kentucky Baptist Hurricane Relief - 5:30pm

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

State

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police advises caution on roads as Labor Day weekend begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Kentucky State Police are urging caution on the roads this holiday weekend.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in areas damaged by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Volunteers from Kentucky are helping those in need in two areas devastated by the recent storm.

State

Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.

State

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

News

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park making sure visitors are safe this Labor Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Not only are maintenance crews taking precautions outside of the park, but also outside at the Wilderness Road Campground where all sites with electricity are full.