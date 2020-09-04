Advertisement

Congressman Comer says he will take COVID-19 vaccine, against mask mandate, for masks

Congressman James Comer (R-KY-01)
Congressman James Comer (R-KY-01)(U.S. House Office of Photography)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The CDC is alerting public health officials across America to prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as late October.

Dr. Fauci and other prominent leaders have said they will get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it comes out., including U.S. Congressman James Comer (R-KY-01).

“I have complete confidence we get briefed just about every week on the progress. We’re making a lot of progress but we want to make sure. I don’t think anyone in America wants a vaccine on the market until we have 100 percent confidence and the green light from the FDA. Everyone is working together to see that this happens and I’m confident that this will happen very soon,” said Comer. “I will take the vaccine and my children will take the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, it is normal for the federal government to ready distribution networks while scientists are still working on vaccines.

Additionally, Governor Beshear’s mask mandate is set to expire soon. He has said in previous press conferences that he believes the mandate works. Comer says he believes in wearing a mask, but doesn’t think it should be mandated.

“I don’t like government mandates, I think if the governor was a little more sincere and willing to work with people, I think he’d have a greater success rate in getting people to wear masks. When you stand up as a politician, demand that people do this or do that you’re not going to get the best results. I do think people should wear a mask, I am just not in favor of government mandates,” he said.

