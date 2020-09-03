Advertisement

WKYT Investigates | Lies about COVID and kids

We’re continuing our search for the truth in what can be a deeply confusing social media storm.
Some children have contracted a multi-system inflammatory syndrome after testing positive for COVID.
Some children have contracted a multi-system inflammatory syndrome after testing positive for COVID.(WKYT)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment in a five-part series targeting misinformation on social media: Why do we fall for it? What’s the truth behind the lies? And how can we figure out for ourselves what’s fact and what’s fiction?

Part IV: Lies about COVID and kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are some politicians and pundits who say kids don’t get COVID, and if they do, it’s nowhere near as deadly as what adults get. The virus is the same, and WKYT Investigates talked to a family with first-hand knowledge.

Jazmen Thorpe and her son Kaleb have spent the spring and summer together.

“We haven’t taken any trips. We isolate. We see very few people,” said Thorpe.

Finding out the family had a close contact test positive for COVID was their first experience with the virus. Their second was finding out Kaleb, a nine-year-old, tested positive.

“Everybody just started crying their eyes out. And I was just stressed. I was really just stressed,” said Kaleb.

Jazmen Thorpe didn’t get her test results back until the next day. If you ask Kaleb, that one day alone was the worst part of the virus.

“For anybody really by theirselves, if you don’t like being by yourself then a day is just enough to break you down,” said Kaleb. “I kept my TV so there would be atleast a little bit of light, and light in the closet that was in there.”

Jazmen, her neice, and her grandmother also tested positive. The whole family quarantined together.

“I was really worried when all of our tests came back positive, and I spent nights just laying there making sure everybody was still breathing,” noted Jazmen. Her symptoms, and her son’s, were minimal.

“The worry with COVID is the unknown. You don’t know what effects it has. What if that stays in his body forever and then one day he’s playing basketball and his lungs stop working because they’re scarred from the virus?,” questioned Thorpe.

Some children do contract a multi-system inflammatory syndrome after getting COVID. As of last month, the CDC had received reports of 694 confirmed cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Most of those cases are in children between the ages of one and 14. Most children developed the syndrome two to four weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Check out the rest of WKYT Investigates: The Misinformation Pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

King Louis XVI statue removed from protest site in Kentucky

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A statue of King Louis XVI is being removed from the downtown of its namesake city in Kentucky after being vandalized.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths Thursday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 500 cases since the pandemic started. Laurel County is approaching 600 cases. Bell County went above 400 cases on Wednesday.

News

Kentucky Power resuming plans for power grid upgrades

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The company is resuming plans to build a new substation and transmission line in Pike County.

News

’They’re taking their last trip, their last ride’; Group comes together to honor veterans as COVID 19 limits funeral gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Puckett
Group honors a veteran as he is taken to his final resting place.

State

Kentucky crosses 50,000 COVID-19 cases as Gov. Beshear announces 906 new cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

News

Southeast Kentucky small business to receive $1.1 million in CARES funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Small businesses in Southeast Kentucky receive $1.1 million in aid.

News

‘I want them to be remembered’: Somerset girl raising money to decorate child graves

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Gracie Honeycutt is raising money to decorate every grave in Somerset cemetery of children 12 and younger with pinwheels.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine returns to the mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front is moving through the mountains which will continue to provide a few scattered showers and storm but most importantly cooler weather.

State

Lexington businesses adapt to different kind of Derby this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
With no fans in the stands, and the governor’s latest request to keep gatherings small, the Kentucky Derby will be different this year.

News

Alice Lloyd College and local health official talk about positive cases on campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
As of now all students who are positive are quarantining at home, while all who were contacting through tracing are under self quarantine.

News

LaFollette mayor arrested, accused of misusing city equipment and employees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Lafollette Mayor Mike Stanfield was taken into custody Thursday morning.