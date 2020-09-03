Advertisement

Governor Beshear, state and local officials announce $2.3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky projects

Credit; WYMT
Credit; WYMT(WVLT)
By Madison Pergrem and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear along with other state leaders and officials from four Eastern Kentucky counties are hosting a news conference about grant funding for projects in their communities.

You can watch it below:

The Governor was joined by Rocky Adkins, his senior advisor, Dennis Keene, the commissioner for the Department for Local Government, Johnson County Judge Executive Mark McKenzie, Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley, Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams and Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman.

The $2,356,381 million of funding comes from grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAPP).

“Improving public health and increasing opportunities across Eastern Kentucky is a top priority for my administration,” Gov. Beshear said. “These projects will provide better utility infrastructure, which will help to spur economic growth, and they also show that even as we battle COVID-19 and fight to protect the lives of Kentuckians, we remain committed to the people and communities of Eastern Kentucky.”

Floyd County will receive $248,955 for the Estill Bottom emergency water line relocation project. When completed, the project will extend 1,700 linear feet of water line to provide better quality drinking water and full service for 15 businesses and 300 households in the area.

The Harlan County Fiscal Court was awarded $153,846 in RDAPP funds to develop a natural gas utility system in the new Harlan County Business Park, located in Cumberland.

Paintsville received $1.5 million for a sewer expansion project. The city will use the money to extend sewer line from the wastewater treatment plant to the Honey Branch wastewater treatment plant, expanding and improving service to 10 businesses and 75 homes.

Salyersville Water Works will use a $453,580 grant for the Route 30 Pressure Sewer project. Officials plan to extend an existing pressure collector and add pump stations to add service to more customers. The project will also correct existing problems. When its finished, the system will provide better service to three businesses and 27 homes.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

LFCHD reports 3rd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases; total passes 6K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Senate President Robert Stivers, other KY GOP leaders comment on situation in Louisville

Updated: 6 hours ago
Senate President Robert Stivers, other KY GOP leaders comment on situation in Louisville

Regional

Ballad Health: Lee County, Va. Community Hospital to open Summer 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
In March 2020, Ballad Health ceased all construction projects, including the Lee County hospital project. Commissioners learned Wednesday that the health system resumed construction on Aug. 31, and anticipates to reopen the hospital in the summer of next year.

State

Ky. Senate majority leaders blast Mayor Greg Fischer’s response to COVID-19 and protests in Louisville

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Senate President Robert Stivers explained that it is not within the purview of the Senate to be a substitute for Louisville’s Metro Council but he argued that Mayor Greg Fischer has clearly “failed to do his job.”

Latest News

State

Joe Biden addresses Breonna Taylor case: ’Let the judicial system work its way’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were serving a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch in effect

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for about half of our region through later today.

Regional

Mingo County family poisoned by carbon monoxide

Updated: 10 hours ago

State

Rep. Brett Guthrie confident COVID-19 vaccine will be developed this year

Updated: 11 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Rep. Brett Guthrie confident COVID-19 vaccine will be developed this year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The Food and Drug Administration will be responsible for approving the vaccine before it hits the market.