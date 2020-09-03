Watch: Governor Beshear holds Thursday COVID-19 news conference
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Thursday COVID-19 update.
You can watch that live below:
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.