Advertisement

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

These toys are top-rated by kids
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Let’s call it Christmas in September.

Walmart is out with its annual list of the hottest toys for the holidays.

From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart.

Caption

Here are the toys that made the annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List 2020 List:

From the big and small screen

High-tech

Interactive play

Element of surprise

Outdoor

No screens

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

King Louis XVI statue removed from protest site in Kentucky

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A statue of King Louis XVI is being removed from the downtown of its namesake city in Kentucky after being vandalized.

National

Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Updated: 28 minutes ago
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths Thursday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 500 cases since the pandemic started. Laurel County is approaching 600 cases. Bell County went above 400 cases on Wednesday.

News

Kentucky Power resuming plans for power grid upgrades

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The company is resuming plans to build a new substation and transmission line in Pike County.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”

National Politics

Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family in trip to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden’s trip to Kenosha, the first of his general election campaign against President Donald Trump, is testing his pitch that he’s a unifying figure, able to lead the country through a national reckoning with systemic racism along with the pandemic and its economic fallout.

National

Tech rout sends stock market to its biggest loss since June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Tech companies have made outsize gains in recent months as investors bet that they would continue posting huge profits even with many coronavirus restrictions still in place as people spend even more time online with their devices.

News

’They’re taking their last trip, their last ride’; Group comes together to honor veterans as COVID 19 limits funeral gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Puckett
Group honors a veteran as he is taken to his final resting place.

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

State

Kentucky crosses 50,000 COVID-19 cases as Gov. Beshear announces 906 new cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.