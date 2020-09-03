Advertisement

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County
Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the nearing November election, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Amy McGrath, who is running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, made a campaign stop in Perry County Wednesday.

McGrath spoke at Perry County Park during a stop on her Mission: Rebuilding Kentucky tour.

“To me, it’s important to come out because showing up letting people know that I care about them, letting them know that I’m going to be as senator that’s not going to forget Eastern Kentucky,” said McGrath.

Dozens in the community gathered at the park to listen to her ideas of how to better Kentucky.

“I think she’s realistic and understands what is going to make a difference and it’s not putting money into pharmaceuticals it’s putting money into the community to help get what we need,” said Jessica Flores who lives in Hazard.

McGrath discussed her five step plan which includes: immediate aid to people, access to affordable heath care, making good paying jobs available, addressing poverty, inequality and racial injustice and corruption in Washington.

“We need immediate aid to help put food on the table for people so we can ease some of this burden we can ease some of this pain. 40 percent of renters in Kentucky are at risk of eviction,” said McGrath.

She discussed her concern of the lack of industry and 21st century infrastructure including broadband and cell phone service.

“Our kids education is the most important thing that we can give them and we’re not going it to them if we don’t have the resources,” said McGrath. “Those tools were a pen and a paper now today and in the future certainly throughout their coronavirus what are those tools? It’s computer and the internet and if our kids are not given those tools they are not going to be able to succeed.”

Community members shared their stories and experiences.

“I feel like she truly cares about Kentuckians and she doesn’t want she’s not for money she’s not political she is about what is right for Kentucky,” said Flores. “She’s just a genuine person she’s not someone who sits in Washington with 400 bills on his desk and doesn’t even remember he’s from Kentucky.”

McGrath also told WYMT she is concerned about the lack of resources for the USPS and is pushing Senator McConnell to open discussions about funding.

“I’m very concerned about this especially in the middle of a pandemic so many people especially in rural Kentucky depend on our postal service. It’s a fundamental American service,” said McGrath.

McGrath ended her discussion by encouraging everyone to vote and request their ballots.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

UK student receives “informal warning” after hanging banners detailing racist incidents on campus without approval

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a statement, UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said Gardner’s message and goals are correct and the university wants to work with him and other students in creating a more just and equitable community

News

Tom Seaver, Mets legend and Hall of Famer, dies at age 75

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By CBS Sports
Tom Seaver died at age 75.

State

Gov. Andy Beshear signals plan to extend mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

News

Science Hill Independent School District asks parents to sign COVID-19 waivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
The Science Hill Independent School District is asking parents to sign a waiver, saying the district cannot be held liable if their student contracts or is exposed to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Prestonsburg develops app for residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
To submit a request to city officials, residents take a picture of the concerned area then upload the picture to the app.

State

WYMT’s first Operations Manager and Chief Engineer dies at age 77

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WYMT News
Kenny Combs worked at WYMT when we signed on the air in October of 1985.

News

FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

From second-hand to second chances: FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new thrift store and coffee shop in Pikeville is focused on creating a welcoming atmosphere for the community.

News

Protest in Versailles calls for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6