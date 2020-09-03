U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the nearing November election, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Amy McGrath, who is running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, made a campaign stop in Perry County Wednesday.

McGrath spoke at Perry County Park during a stop on her Mission: Rebuilding Kentucky tour.

“To me, it’s important to come out because showing up letting people know that I care about them, letting them know that I’m going to be as senator that’s not going to forget Eastern Kentucky,” said McGrath.

Dozens in the community gathered at the park to listen to her ideas of how to better Kentucky.

“I think she’s realistic and understands what is going to make a difference and it’s not putting money into pharmaceuticals it’s putting money into the community to help get what we need,” said Jessica Flores who lives in Hazard.

McGrath discussed her five step plan which includes: immediate aid to people, access to affordable heath care, making good paying jobs available, addressing poverty, inequality and racial injustice and corruption in Washington.

“We need immediate aid to help put food on the table for people so we can ease some of this burden we can ease some of this pain. 40 percent of renters in Kentucky are at risk of eviction,” said McGrath.

She discussed her concern of the lack of industry and 21st century infrastructure including broadband and cell phone service.

“Our kids education is the most important thing that we can give them and we’re not going it to them if we don’t have the resources,” said McGrath. “Those tools were a pen and a paper now today and in the future certainly throughout their coronavirus what are those tools? It’s computer and the internet and if our kids are not given those tools they are not going to be able to succeed.”

Community members shared their stories and experiences.

“I feel like she truly cares about Kentuckians and she doesn’t want she’s not for money she’s not political she is about what is right for Kentucky,” said Flores. “She’s just a genuine person she’s not someone who sits in Washington with 400 bills on his desk and doesn’t even remember he’s from Kentucky.”

McGrath also told WYMT she is concerned about the lack of resources for the USPS and is pushing Senator McConnell to open discussions about funding.

“I’m very concerned about this especially in the middle of a pandemic so many people especially in rural Kentucky depend on our postal service. It’s a fundamental American service,” said McGrath.

McGrath ended her discussion by encouraging everyone to vote and request their ballots.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.