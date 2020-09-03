Advertisement

UPDATE | Mother, five children hospitalized following carbon monoxide poisoning

The incident happened in the Marrowbone/Kermit area.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATE 9/2/20 @ 7:15 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Family members, who fell gravely ill because of carbon monoxide poisoning in Mingo County, were rescued by a neighbor.

“When we got on scene, the family was on the porch already. One of the neighbors went up to check on the family, he seen they were in distress, brought the front door down,” said Wayne Williamson, assistant fire chief of the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.

That neighbor was William Adkins. Adkins said he was just doing yard work when he got a call from his neighbor, who said he couldn’t reach his family and asked Adkins to check on them.

“When I heard the generator (from outside the house) and couldn’t smell it that’s what made me think alright, I’m going to go through this door and when I opened the door (I) instantly got dizzy because, it hit me in the face like a ton of bricks,” Adkins told WSAZ.

Williamson said a mother and her five children, between the ages of 3 to 11, were found by Adkins inside, unresponsive. That’s when, Adkins said, he started dragging them out.

“After I drug everybody out all I could do is smack and pinch on them because, I knew if they were crying, they were breathing and getting clean air,” Adkins said.

According to Williamson, the family had a generator inside the bathroom of their home, which caused the issue.

“(Having a generator inside) is beyond dangerous,” Williamson told WSAZ. “It’s like taking a tube, sticking it to your exhaust pipe, sticking it in your window and running your vehicle.”

Williamson says never run a generator inside your home and if you run one outside of your home, make sure the exhaust fumes are running away from the house.

The mother and two of the children were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.

The three other children were taken to a local hospital.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the Marrowbone/Kermit area.

While there’s no word on the condition of the mother or children at this time, officials said they expect everyone to be OK.

ORIGINAL STORY

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Up to six people are unresponsive Wednesday evening after a carbon monoxide leak from a home generator, Mingo County Sheriff James Smith said.

He said the incident is reported in the Marrowbone/Kermit area.

As of 5:30 p.m., multiple agencies are on the scene and medical helicopters are en route.

The incident was initially reported as a natural gas leak.

No other details are available at this time, but we have a crew headed that way.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

