Two charged after police chase in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Floyd County Thursday morning after leading police on a chase.

Early Thursday morning, Floyd County Constables were dispatched to a complaint of loud music near Front Street in Maytown. While talking to the driver of the car, the passenger loudly screamed and the car took off towards Highway 80. The car then ran onto a dirt road and crashed.

Martin Police then say 46-year-old Thomas E. Shepherd of Martin and 32-year-old Crystal Rena Layne Shepherd of Prestonsburg fled into the hills on foot. After calling Floyd County Sheriff’s K9s for backup, the two were arrested by Martin Police, Kentucky State Police and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Shepherd was charged with fleeing or evading police along with an outstanding warrant for receiving stolen property.

Crystal Shepherd was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, expired registration, expired license plates and failure to produce an insurance card.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

