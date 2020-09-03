Advertisement

Two charged after police chase in Floyd County

Easton Chase
Easton Chase(wagm)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Floyd County Thursday morning after leading police on a chase.

Early Thursday morning, Floyd County Constables were dispatched to a complaint of loud music near Front Street in Maytown. While talking to the driver of the car, the passenger loudly screamed and the car took off towards Highway 80. The car then ran onto a dirt road and crashed.

Martin Police then say 46-year-old Thomas E. Shepherd of Martin and 32-year-old Crystal Rena Layne Shepherd of Prestonsburg fled into the hills on foot. After calling Floyd County Sheriff’s K9s for backup, the two were arrested by Martin Police, Kentucky State Police and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Shepherd was charged with fleeing or evading police along with an outstanding warrant for receiving stolen property.

Crystal Shepherd was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, expired registration, expired license plates and failure to produce an insurance card.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln County officials cannot place eight COVID-19 deaths 6pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Somerset girl raising money to decorate child graves 6PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Governor Beshear, state and local officials announce $2.3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky projects - 6pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall makes a stop in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The memorial wall will be open until 3 p.m. on Monday.

Latest News

Regional

ATVs now allowed to drive on W.Va. roads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
A bill passed by the state Legislature allows registered off-road vehicles to drive up to 20 miles on most roadways in West Virginia.

News

Lincoln County officials cannot place eight COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A spike in COVID-19 deaths in Lincoln County has officials searching for answers.

News

UK researchers working on study to see how COVID-19 virus survives in water

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK doctors are working on a study that uses wastewater, where testing might not otherwise be available.

News

Is Fayette Co. ready for mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccine?

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

Group comes together to honor veterans as COVID 19 limits funeral gatherings - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

King Louis XVI statue removed from protest site in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A statue of King Louis XVI is being removed from the downtown of its namesake city in Kentucky after being vandalized.