Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall makes a stop in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosted the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) and The Traveling Wall on Thursday.

“What you see behind me is the largest of the Vietnam replicas, it is an 80 percent scale replica of the one in Washington,” said John Barron, manager of Traveling Tribute.

Barron said there are more than 50 thousand names written into the wall.

“They’re the reason we get to do the things that we do and enjoy the freedoms we have, I mean, without their ultimate sacrifice, not just their’s but their’s families sacrifice,” added Barron.

Iraq War Veteran Nicholas Bruner has close ties to the wall. His uncle, Myron Thompson, died in the Vietnam War.

“I’ve always loved my uncle and I’m bringing his stuff out,” said Bruner.

Bruner honored his uncle’s courage to protect our country.

“Most people are emotional ’cause he went over there and he died, I volunteered, he didn’t,” added Bruner.

The emotions he experienced at the replica and the real memorial wall in Washington D.C. were the same when visiting both.

“It’s exciting just to see it, I was a kid back then, actually it gets you pretty teary-eyed thinking about every guy, the last one died, all the people died for freedom,” added Bruner.

The memorial wall will be open until 3 p.m. on Monday. Until then, it is open 24 hours per day. Workers will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help you find your loved one’s name.

For more information on AVTT click here.

