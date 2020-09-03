’They’re taking their last trip, their last ride’; Group comes together to honor veterans as COVID 19 limits funeral gatherings

LETCHER, Ky. (WYMT) - When COVID 19 limited the number of people who were able to gather at funerals many felt they were unable to properly honor veterans.

A group in Letcher County, organized by some veterans themselves, set out to gather along the procession routes and hold American flags.

”It’s important to show them that we care, that their service was honored and this is our way of doing it,” said Richard Hampton after his first time honoring a veteran.

The man they honored today was Zenith Ison who was killed in a crash in Letcher County Monday.

”When we came home we didn’t get welcomed home, people welcoming us home and things. A lot of soldiers, wars change people, so I think it’s important to know that we show them they’re honored,” said Hampton.

Despite the rain and humidity, the group stood by, with the red, white, and blue flying in the wind as Ison and his loved ones drove by.

”We pay homage to them, they’re taking their last trip, their last ride,” said Hampton.

While this is only the 6th or 7th time doing it, Thursday’s group was the largest that has been assembled. Organizers, who do not want to be recognized, hope this is something that catches on across Letcher County.

