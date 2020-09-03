Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch in effect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for about half of our region through later today.

Today and Tonight

Some parts of our region are either dealing with or could be dealing with some high water today. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for about half of our region through later today. Heavy bands of rain could quickly cause issues, so stay weather aware. Do NOT drive through flood water. There is never a reason to. None.

The Flash Flood Watch was expanded early Thursday morning to include about half of our region. (WYMT)

On top of the high water threat, the Storm Prediction Center once again has the entire area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. It’s a low-end threat, so like yesterday, we don’t expect anything major, but keep that WYMT weather app handy, just in case.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for Thursday, September 3rd, 2020. (WYMT)

Highs will try to climb into the mid-80s today. If you see more rain in your area, you won’t make it there. Tonight, the rain chances fade away after some early chances. We’ll drop into the upper 60s for lows under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Labor Day Weekend

If you have a long weekend for the holiday, you lucked out in more ways than one. Skies will gradually clear the deeper into the day we get on Friday behind the front. The humidity will finally start to decrease too. Scattered rain chances will linger in the afternoon and early evening hours, but are gone by Friday night. Highs will top out in the upper 70s before falling into the mid-50s overnight. I can’t wait.

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday can be summed up in two words: High pressure. Look for sunshine all three days with less humid conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and low to mid-80s for Sunday and Monday. You can’t beat that. Lows will be in the upper 50s Saturday night and low to mid-60s on Sunday and Monday. Enjoy!

