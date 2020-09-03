Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie confident COVID-19 vaccine will be developed this year

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As part of his role as a U.S. representative, Brett Guthrie serves as the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, as well as the Health subcommittee.

“Dr. Fauci, Dr. Redfield, I’ve been around them for a while in oversight,” Guthrie said. “My job in Washington and the committee I’m on is to focus on healthcare and specifically the coronavirus preparedness.”

Congressman Guthrie said the committee studies testing, PPE availability, and the development of a vaccine. He went on to say that three versions of a vaccine aimed to prevent COVID-19 are in the final stage of research.

“We’re not going to have a vaccine until it is proven safe and effective,” Guthrie said.

The Food and Drug Administration will be responsible for approving the vaccine before it hits the market.

“We’re also manufacturing the vaccines as they are being studied. There is a risk that they will have to be disposed of if it doesn’t come to fruition, but we’re getting a head start.” Guthrie explained.

The congressman said scientists will already have 50 to 100 million doses. He is confident the vaccine will be developed by this fall and approved by the end of the year.

“We can start inoculating people in November or December. People who are the most vulnerable: front line workers, healthcare workers,” Guthrie said.

As part of his Second Wave Preparedness Project report, he studies how the federal government will hand the crossover of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we were looking at is when flu returns, people are not going to know whether they have the flu or the coronavirus. We had a test approved last week that is an instant test,” Guthrie explained.

This test is also known as the antigen test. Health officials with Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green said the test will be available to the public sometime this week.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Ballad Health: Lee County, Va. Community Hospital to open Summer 2021

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
In March 2020, Ballad Health ceased all construction projects, including the Lee County hospital project. Commissioners learned Wednesday that the health system resumed construction on Aug. 31, and anticipates to reopen the hospital in the summer of next year.

State

Ky. Senate majority leaders blast Mayor Greg Fischer’s response to COVID-19 and protests in Louisville

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Senate President Robert Stivers explained that it is not within the purview of the Senate to be a substitute for Louisville’s Metro Council but he argued that Mayor Greg Fischer has clearly “failed to do his job.”

State

Joe Biden addresses Breonna Taylor case: ’Let the judicial system work its way’

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were serving a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.

Forecast

Soggy day ahead, heavy rain likely for some

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The cold front will continue its trek through the mountains today, keeping the rain chances and overcast skies around.

Regional

Mingo County family poisoned by carbon monoxide

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

State

Rep. Brett Guthrie confident COVID-19 vaccine will be developed this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Golden alert canceled after Laurel County woman found safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says Virginia Ruth Gross was last seen off Walter Eversole Road at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

State

Outbreaks of COVID-19 rising in Kentucky nursing homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Since the start of the pandemic, 3,506 residents and 2,113 staff members among 312 facilities across Kentucky have tested positive.

State

UK student receives “informal warning” after hanging banners detailing racist incidents on campus without approval

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a statement, UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said Gardner’s message and goals are correct and the university wants to work with him and other students in creating a more just and equitable community