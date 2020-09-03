Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Martin County Cardinals

By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WYMT) - A solid 7-4 record in 2019 for Martin County, but a first-round exit at the hands of Shelby Valley in the playoffs. The Cardinals are looking for a deeper run in the 2020 season.

“We just watch back what we did wrong that game and try to capitalize on what we did wrong and be better at it,” said Jacob Carter, senior, lineman.

Martin County was in the top ten in rushing yards in the 2A class last season, something that will not change for Josh Muncy and the Cardinals.

“It’s kind of a check. We gotta take it and just get better off it. Shows us that we’re beatable, but we just gotta get better,” added senior, Branson Smith.

“You know our goal’s kinda trying to find our identity, kinda focus on what this team - last year’s team was great, last year’s team had a different identity than what this team’s gonna be. You know, different players, different skill sets. You know, these guys are finding their identity, they’re gonna find their place. We’re probably one of the strongest teams that we’ve had since I’ve been there, maybe the strongest,” added Josh Muncy, Martin County head coach.

The Cardinals open the season with three straight road games, traveling to Phelps on September 11th, Magoffin County on September 18th, and Bath County, on the 25th.

We’re returning our whole backfield this year and four starters on the offensive line, so offensively we should be able to compete week one. Defensively we’re gonna make some changes and find a new identity, and I think we’re gonna be ok,” added Muncy.

