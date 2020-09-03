Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Leslie County Eagles

Leslie County Eagles football
Leslie County Eagles football(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County believes they left a couple games on the table in 2019.

“We had a few close games. A lot of the district games, we could’ve maybe come out on but we’re putting a lot of our stronger guys on defense,” Trent Asher said, a senior wide receiver and linebacker for the Eagles. “Last year, a lot of people just played one side or the other. This year, we’re gonna play both sides that need to be on the field at all times.”

“We gotta get in better shape. There are a few games - we lost one in overtime just being out of shape,” Senior Fullback and Linebacker Preston Spurlock added.

Those shortcomings have led to a lot of hard work this offseason, even before the Eagles could step on to the field together.

“Hard work is always a part of it. Together or not together, we always try to hold each other accountable and make sure everyone’s doing their part and just that way we can be the best for each other on the field,” Cody Adams said, a senior offensive lineman and linebacker for Leslie County.

“Hard work as always been a staple of Leslie County. We’ve always been a blue-collar team, always been putting in hard work,” Zach Parker added, senior QB1 and defensive back. “This is our last year, you know especially the seniors have been working hard, cause this is our last chance to go out there and play.”

The Eagles will rely heavily on their experience in 2020 to help them get deeper into the playoffs with 14 seniors on the roster.

“All of us being close like we are and being brothers is what’s really gonna help us on the field and help us succeed and possibly win a district championship this year,” Senior Offensive and Defensive Lineman Jordan Collett said.

“The seniors we do have coming back this year have got probably three years of experience on the field. A lot of them played some or at least were on the field occasionally when they were freshmen,” Eddie Melton said, who is entering his 11th year at the helm for Leslie County. “So that’s one of our strong points coming up this season is these seniors have put in the time. They actually have quite a bit of game experience under their belt.”

The Eagles start the season on September 18, as they head up Hal Rogers Parkway to take on Clay County.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Lawrence County Bulldogs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Despite a lot of experience returning, the Bulldogs lose starting quarterback Baden Gillispie, who transferred to Cabell Midland. He led the Bulldogs with 1,170 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Lawrence County Bulldogs

Updated: 7 hours ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Lawrence County Bulldogs

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Martin County Cardinals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Cardinals open the season with three straight road games, traveling to Phelps on September 11th, Magoffin County on September 18th, and Bath County, on the 25th.

News

Tom Seaver, Mets legend and Hall of Famer, dies at age 75

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By CBS Sports
Tom Seaver died at age 75.

Latest News

Sports

Pigskin Preview: Martin County Cardinals - September 2, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Preakness will run without fans in October

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Fans who already bought tickets can transfer them to the 2021 Preakness or get a full refund.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Phelps Hornets

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Hornets went 4-7 in 2019.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Phelps Hornets

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Phelps Hornets

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Wildcats finished with a 9-3 record in 2019.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats