Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County believes they left a couple games on the table in 2019.

“We had a few close games. A lot of the district games, we could’ve maybe come out on but we’re putting a lot of our stronger guys on defense,” Trent Asher said, a senior wide receiver and linebacker for the Eagles. “Last year, a lot of people just played one side or the other. This year, we’re gonna play both sides that need to be on the field at all times.”

“We gotta get in better shape. There are a few games - we lost one in overtime just being out of shape,” Senior Fullback and Linebacker Preston Spurlock added.

Those shortcomings have led to a lot of hard work this offseason, even before the Eagles could step on to the field together.

“Hard work is always a part of it. Together or not together, we always try to hold each other accountable and make sure everyone’s doing their part and just that way we can be the best for each other on the field,” Cody Adams said, a senior offensive lineman and linebacker for Leslie County.

“Hard work as always been a staple of Leslie County. We’ve always been a blue-collar team, always been putting in hard work,” Zach Parker added, senior QB1 and defensive back. “This is our last year, you know especially the seniors have been working hard, cause this is our last chance to go out there and play.”

The Eagles will rely heavily on their experience in 2020 to help them get deeper into the playoffs with 14 seniors on the roster.

“All of us being close like we are and being brothers is what’s really gonna help us on the field and help us succeed and possibly win a district championship this year,” Senior Offensive and Defensive Lineman Jordan Collett said.

“The seniors we do have coming back this year have got probably three years of experience on the field. A lot of them played some or at least were on the field occasionally when they were freshmen,” Eddie Melton said, who is entering his 11th year at the helm for Leslie County. “So that’s one of our strong points coming up this season is these seniors have put in the time. They actually have quite a bit of game experience under their belt.”

The Eagles start the season on September 18, as they head up Hal Rogers Parkway to take on Clay County.

