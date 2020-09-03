Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Lawrence County Bulldogs

(WYMT) - Lawrence county went 4-7 in 2019, the Bulldogs look to improve from that record this season.

“It makes us wanna get out there, fight harder, get better,” said junior, Alex Strickland.

Lawrence County brings back a wealth of experience with 15 seniors from last season.

“Back to last year, we feel like as a team, as a whole, we gained valuable experience being very young. Certainly expect us to close some gaps this fall just by age and maturity,” added Head Coach, Alan Short.

The Bulldogs will rely on that experience to compete in a district with a Pike Central team that finished 8-4 and a defending class 3-a state champions the Belfry Pirates. One improvement Short wants to see from his Bulldogs is making sure they care of the football.

”As far as improvements go, we need to take a little bit better care of the football, you know value each possession more so. And that’s been a point of emphasis for us in our workouts up until this point. Every possession is valued, be it offensively or defensively. So that’s one that sticks out. You know, we can’t put the ball on the ground and expect to win football games,” added Short.

Despite a lot of experience returning, the Bulldogs lose starting quarterback Baden Gillispie, who transferred to Cabell Midland. He led the Bulldogs with 1,170 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

