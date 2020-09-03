Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released the latest coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported a new death bringing the county’s death toll to 12. Thursday’s death is a 62-year-old man. Health officials also reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 414.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported a death in Owsley County, a 75-year-old man. This is the county’s first death. Health officials also reported four new cases and one probable case. Thursday’s cases include a 45-year-old woman from Knott County, a 62-year-old woman from Lee County, a 45-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman from Letcher County. One recovered case was also reported.

The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 375. 52 cases are active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 357.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported nine new cases, three probable cases and four recovered cases in Jackson County, In Rockcastle County, there are two probable cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases, none of which are hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 588. 162 cases are active and 12 are in the hospital.

