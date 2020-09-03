Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths Thursday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released the latest coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported a new death bringing the county’s death toll to 12. Thursday’s death is a 62-year-old man. Health officials also reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 414.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported a death in Owsley County, a 75-year-old man. This is the county’s first death. Health officials also reported four new cases and one probable case. Thursday’s cases include a 45-year-old woman from Knott County, a 62-year-old woman from Lee County, a 45-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman from Letcher County. One recovered case was also reported.

The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 375. 52 cases are active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 357.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported nine new cases, three probable cases and four recovered cases in Jackson County, In Rockcastle County, there are two probable cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases, none of which are hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 588. 162 cases are active and 12 are in the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

King Louis XVI statue removed from protest site in Kentucky

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A statue of King Louis XVI is being removed from the downtown of its namesake city in Kentucky after being vandalized.

News

Kentucky Power resuming plans for power grid upgrades

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The company is resuming plans to build a new substation and transmission line in Pike County.

News

’They’re taking their last trip, their last ride’; Group comes together to honor veterans as COVID 19 limits funeral gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Puckett
Group honors a veteran as he is taken to his final resting place.

State

Kentucky crosses 50,000 COVID-19 cases as Gov. Beshear announces 906 new cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

News

Southeast Kentucky small business to receive $1.1 million in CARES funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Small businesses in Southeast Kentucky receive $1.1 million in aid.

News

‘I want them to be remembered’: Somerset girl raising money to decorate child graves

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Gracie Honeycutt is raising money to decorate every grave in Somerset cemetery of children 12 and younger with pinwheels.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine returns to the mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front is moving through the mountains which will continue to provide a few scattered showers and storm but most importantly cooler weather.

State

Lexington businesses adapt to different kind of Derby this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
With no fans in the stands, and the governor’s latest request to keep gatherings small, the Kentucky Derby will be different this year.

News

Alice Lloyd College and local health official talk about positive cases on campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
As of now all students who are positive are quarantining at home, while all who were contacting through tracing are under self quarantine.

News

LaFollette mayor arrested, accused of misusing city equipment and employees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Lafollette Mayor Mike Stanfield was taken into custody Thursday morning.