Lincoln County officials cannot place eight COVID-19 deaths

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lincoln County has seen eight COVID-19 deaths in the past week. But this number is surprising officials, who say they did not know one person of the eight that died.

“So when you contacted me. It was a shock. It was really a shock,” said Stanford Interim Mayor Jerry Wilkinson.

State officials will only say six men and two women died, ranging in ages from 61 to 97 years old.

“First of all sadness. When you think of how many have passed nationally. It hasn’t hit your community as hard,” say Wilkinson.

Local funeral home directors say their most recent COVID-19 deaths were weeks or months ago.

A doctor in nearby Danville said the issue could be a delay in the data. He said seven people from Lincoln County died in the ICU at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, but those numbers go all the way back to the spring. He also remarked that six deaths were related to the Stanford Care and Rehab Center, which reported dozens of positive cases in June.

The Lincoln County Coroner also said he is not aware of any recent Lincoln County deaths related to COVID-19. Regardless, Mayor Wilkinson says all loss of life is tragic.

“I really hope people will take it seriously. That this is real. And we need to protect one another,” Wilkinson said.

