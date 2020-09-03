Advertisement

LFCHD reports 3rd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases; total passes 6K

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday. (MGN Image)
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday. (MGN Image)(MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 58.

The new cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total to 6,035. That’s the third-highest one-day increase in cases. This comes after Tuesday’s report was the second-highest.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

  • 110 cases, March
  • 143 cases, April
  • 507 cases, May
  • 793 cases, June
  • 1,702 cases, July
  • 2,538 cases, August

The health department also says 12 of the 58 COVID-related deaths were in August.

UK students also returned to campus in August and were part of widespread testing. If they quarantined in Lexington, they were counted amongst Lexington’s COVID totals.

According to the health department, 89 out of the 122 cases in their COVID update from Tuesday were connected to the university. There’s no word yet on how many cases in Wednesday’s report were connected to UK.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 49,991 cases and 966 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senate President Robert Stivers, other KY GOP leaders comment on situation in Louisville

Updated: 4 hours ago
Senate President Robert Stivers, other KY GOP leaders comment on situation in Louisville

Regional

Ballad Health: Lee County, Va. Community Hospital to open Summer 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
In March 2020, Ballad Health ceased all construction projects, including the Lee County hospital project. Commissioners learned Wednesday that the health system resumed construction on Aug. 31, and anticipates to reopen the hospital in the summer of next year.

State

Ky. Senate majority leaders blast Mayor Greg Fischer’s response to COVID-19 and protests in Louisville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Senate President Robert Stivers explained that it is not within the purview of the Senate to be a substitute for Louisville’s Metro Council but he argued that Mayor Greg Fischer has clearly “failed to do his job.”

State

Joe Biden addresses Breonna Taylor case: ’Let the judicial system work its way’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were serving a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch in effect

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for about half of our region through later today.

Regional

Mingo County family poisoned by carbon monoxide

Updated: 8 hours ago

State

Rep. Brett Guthrie confident COVID-19 vaccine will be developed this year

Updated: 10 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Rep. Brett Guthrie confident COVID-19 vaccine will be developed this year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The Food and Drug Administration will be responsible for approving the vaccine before it hits the market.

News

Golden alert canceled after Laurel County woman found safe

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says Virginia Ruth Gross was last seen off Walter Eversole Road at 8 p.m. Wednesday.