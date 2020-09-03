Advertisement

LaFollette mayor arrested, accused of misusing city equipment and employees

The City of LaFollette said Mayor Mike Stanfield was taken into custody Thursday morning.
Mayor Michael Stanfield
Mayor Michael Stanfield(WVLT / WBXX)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LaFollette, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of LaFollette said Mayor Mike Stanfield was taken into custody Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Stanfield is accused of using city equipment and employees to complete work on private property, some that he personally owned.

Stanfield is also accused of directing a city employee to make false statements to auditors.

“The city has been advised by the District Attorney’s Office that Mayor Mike Stanfield has been indicted for various charges set forth in the grand jury indictment,” said a release from city officials. “The City of LaFollette cannot comment on matters such as this because it is an ongoing investigation. However, the City is fully cooperating with state and local authorities. Although it is unfortunate for all involved, the City of LaFollette, City Council and its employees will continue its mission to provide competent city services and to assist the citizens of LaFollette. ”

Stanfield faces charges of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for report to comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to state auditors. He was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

