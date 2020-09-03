Ky. Senate majority leaders blast Mayor Greg Fischer’s response to COVID-19 and protests in Louisville

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Leaders in the Republican majority party of the Kentucky Senate dealt a bitter blow to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and his response to recent protests and the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference Tuesday at the State Capitol, Senate President Robert Stivers (R-25) said the confluence of two storms, COVID-19 and civil unrest, wrought havoc on the Louisville community.

He explained that it is not within the purview of the Senate to be a substitute for Louisville’s Metro Council but he argued that Fischer has clearly “failed to do his job.”

“We are looking to the governor now, where these two storms have come together enabled by the lack of leadership out of the Metro government and the mayor’s office to heighten them and intensify them, to tell us what the plan is to restore hope and the economy of the city of Louisville,” Stivers said.

Stivers went on to describe Louisville as the state’s “economic engine” with a “statewide mission” greater than its geographic boundaries including education, healthcare, entertainment, transportation, and retail. He said he wants to know what plans Gov. Andy Beshear has for Louisville’s ongoing issues; he also claimed he was willing to cooperate with Beshear on those plans.

Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R-36) revealed during the press conference she sent a letter to Beshear on Monday regarding the murder of David Boggs, 50, of Prospect. In the letter, she included a statement from Boggs’ family calling for a “united community effort” to combat violence.

Adams, a former member of the Metro Council, later claimed that Mayor Fischer has not “done his job” in protecting Louisville citizens from violence, including homicides and carjackings. She said her objective in writing the letter was to initiate a partnership to use state resources to help the “economic engine” of Louisville.

“What is the state going to do to help us, and you know what, the state needs to step in not only from a resources standpoint but I think from a policy standpoint,” she said.

Adams later referenced “overt threats” made in connection to planned protests of the Kentucky Derby and the impending decision in the Breonna Taylor investigation. She said Louisville would need immediate assistance from the state to keep people safe in the next two to three-week period.

She also suggested a special session would be “wholly appropriate” so groups protesting with “legitimate issues” can feel heard and discussions over police reform can take place.

Stivers later told reporters that Beshear has access to privileged information regarding COVID-19 and policing that could be used to make decisions to help restore “some semblance of civility.” Stivers also suggested Beshear could call in the National Guard if necessary.

When asked, both Stivers and Adams said they had not spoken to Fischer about their concerns.

Sen. Damon Thayer (R-17) later said that Beshear was almost “condoning” carjacking and violent protests because he “rarely addresses it” in daily briefings.

In response, Beshear said he “absolutely” does not condone carjacking and violence during his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said. “I’m against all forms of violence, I’m standing up here asking people to be kind every day and look out after one another.”

When asked about the suggested special session on police reform, Beshear said he would be willing to work with Senate majority leaders.

“If we can get something done, that’s something that I certainly would consider. I’m willing to work with anybody on legislation that’s going to help move our world ahead and get us to a better place for everybody,” he said.

Fischer released the following statement in response to Senate Republican leaders:

It would be easy to describe today’s press conference as partisan politics, but the truth is, I think it’s reassuring to hear our state legislators offering support to Louisville. Cities across the nation are facing many challenges right now – COVID-19, an uptick in gun violence, an economic downturn and renewed demands for racial justice – and we need support, and resources. We appreciate what Governor Beshear and his team have already provided, and we join Senate Leadership in their call for a special session to address the pressing issues we face. Our city has already taken many actions to start addressing these problems and we’ve been talking with legislators, Metro Council, and community about potential needs from the state, such as:

Allow local jurisdictions to create Civilian Review Panels with subpoena power.

Create a statewide officer-involved shooting investigative team to review all such incidents.

Amend KRS 67C to increase accountability and transparency in law enforcement, including allowing police departments and public officials to discuss pending internal disciplinary cases.

Ban the use of no-knock warrants statewide and require the use of body-worn cameras when executing all search warrants, just as Louisville Metro has done in adopting Breonna’s Law.

Require all police departments to use body cameras, encourage transparency in release of video, and provide state funding for purchase of equipment and data storage.

Support new laws, policies and state funding streams to promote mental wellness among officers, including making it a crime to attempt to “blind” an officer with a “laser light device” and criminalizing the practice of “doxing” (maliciously publishing the personally identifying information of) a public official.

Fund a new cadre of “first responders’ from the social work and mental health fields to work in concert with officers to handle many of the emergency responses where a sworn officer is not the best ‘first’ solution to aide a person(s) in need.

Fund violence prevention and intervention efforts to interrupt the cycle of violence and engage youth in productive activities

Ban the use of chokeholds, neck restraints, strangleholds, and weight on subject’s necks unless necessary to save the life of an officer or another person. (This is current LMPD policy.)

Require all police departments to train on de-escalation techniques, as LMPD does.

Require officers to act to prevent or stop any member, regardless of rank or assignment, from using unlawful or excessive force; intervention may be verbal and/or physical. (Current LMPD policy.)

Ban shooting at moving vehicles except in situations where officers are returning gunfire to save a human life or prevent a vehicle ramming attack. (This is current LMPD policy.)

Require comprehensive reporting and public release of documentation when officers use force.

So yes – I’m glad to see this sense of urgency from our state legislators. We share it.

