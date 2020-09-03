Advertisement

King Louis XVI statue removed from protest site in Kentucky

Crews began working to remove the statue, which is located at 6th and Jefferson streets, around 7 a.m. Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A statue of King Louis XVI is being removed from the downtown of its namesake city in Kentucky after being vandalized.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the monument was being moved Thursday “amid public safety concerns.”

The statue is located in Jefferson Square Park, the site of ongoing protests over the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police conducting a no-knock warrant in March.

One of the statue’s hands was pulled off in May and the monument has been spray-painted in the weeks since.

The city was named after King Louis XVI because of his support of the colonies during the American revolution.

The statue was given to Louisville by officials in Montpellier, France, in 1967.

