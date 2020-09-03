King Guillermo becomes second Kentucky Derby horse to scratch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – King Guillermo is the latest horse to scratch from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Trained by Juan Carlos Avila and owned by former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez, King Guillermo came down with a fever Wednesday, according to a tweet from Avila on Thursday. Avila also said that if his horse recovers quickly enough, he’d likely run him in the Preakness Stakes in October.

Art Collector scratched on Tuesday, just before the post-position draw at Churchill Downs.

Art Collector, who is owned by Bruce Lunsford and trained by Thomas Drury Jr., had won his last five races, according to KentuckyDerby.com

Art Collector nicked the bulb of his left front heel with a hind hoof Monday while galloping at Churchill Downs, according to Churchill Downs officials.

Drury told Kentucky HBPA’s Jennie Rees, “It was still very sensitive this morning. When I took my thumbs to palpate the bulbs of his heels, you could still tell it was pinching him. I had to make a choice. Your horse has to always come first. To run in a race of this caliber and trying to compete against the best 3-year-olds in this country, you’ve got to be 110 percent. To me, it wouldn’t have been fair to Art Collector, even though it’s slight, knowing that there’s an issue of any kind. I had a meeting yesterday afternoon with my veterinarians, Foster Northrup, Rick Costelle, had my blacksmith there. We discussed some different scenarios. We maybe could have put a bar shoe on it and stabilized it and he would have been fine. But you’re going to the Kentucky Derby. First and foremost, as the trainer, it’s my responsibility to be the voice for the horse. That’s just not fair to him (to run). He’s been too good to us, and we’re going to make sure he’s taken care of first.”

The horse was favored as a strong second behind Tiz the Law.

