Kentucky Power resuming plans for power grid upgrades

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Thursday afternoon, representatives from Kentucky Power announced they are resuming plans for upgrades to the power grid serving Floyd and Pike Counties.

The Kewanee-Enterprise Park 138-kV Transmission Project involves building around five miles of transmission line and a new substation to address electrical needs in the area, the company said.

Kentucky Power plans to build the new substation adjacent to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park in Pike County with the transmission line originating there and traveling northwest through Pike and into Floyd Counties, terminating at an existing power line on Keathley Branch Road. The company then plans to retire the Fords Branch Substation on Old Shelbiana Road.

The project was originally announced in 2018 as the Enterprise Park Economic and Area Improvements Project but was put on hold a year later due to changing electrical needs.

Should the project be approved, construction is expected to start in the fall of 2021 and conclude before the end of 2023.

