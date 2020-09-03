Kentucky Ag Commissioner elected president of national agriculture group

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected president of a national association representing the leaders of state agriculture departments across the country.

Quarles was selected Thursday during the annual meeting of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

In his role, Quarles say he’ll focus on expanding trade, reducing food insecurity and building partnerships to support veterans who go into farming.

Quarles’ office says he becomes the first Kentucky agriculture commissioner to be elected president or hold office in the national organization since Billy Ray Smith.

Smith served as president of the national organization in 2001-2002.

