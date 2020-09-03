Advertisement

Joe Biden addresses Breonna Taylor case: ’Let the judicial system work its way’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was asked Wednesday whether charges are appropriate for the officers who shot Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Last week, your running mate Senator Harris said that the officer who shot Jacob Blake, based on what she has seen, should be charged. Do you agree with her and do you also believe the same for the officers who were involved in the death of Breonna Taylor?” a reporter asked Biden Wednesday.

“I think we should let the judicial system work its way,” Biden answered. “I do think there’s a minimum, need to be charged, the officers, and, as well as Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were serving a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker admitted to first firing at officers, who he believed were intruders. Taylor was killed in the crossfire.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is investigating the shooting and will determine if the three officers involved in the Taylor shooting will face criminal charges.

Biden will visit Kenosha Thursday shortly after a visit by President Donald Trump. Protests have emerged in the city since officers shot Blake in the back as he reportedly leaned into his SUV with his children inside the car. He is now paralyzed from the waist down.

