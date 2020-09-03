Advertisement

‘I want them to be remembered’: Somerset girl raising money to decorate child graves

Somerset girl decorating graves of children
Somerset girl decorating graves of children(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of graves stretch across Somerset Cemetery, but the graves of children are the focus for 12 year-old Gracie Honeycutt.

“I’m so blessed. I have everything I would ever need and they didn’t even get to live,” said Honeycutt.

When Honeycutt was just five years old, she and her family were decorating the headstones of family members on Memorial Day when Honeycutt saw the grave of Virginia Abbott. Virginia died in 1913 at just ten months old.

“I just kinda stomped my foot down and was like, I’m not leaving until we put flowers on here and we’ve just been doing it ever since now,” said Honeycutt.

Each year on Memorial Day, it became a tradition to decorate Virginia’s grave after placing flowers at the graves of her family.

“They’re so young and a lot of people don’t know them. A lot of their family probably didn’t even know them and once their parents have passed on they have no one to decorate them,” said Honeycutt. “Even if their family is still alive, I want them to see it and be like, ‘Somebody cares. Somebody is willing to go out and do something kind for someone else’ and just to have them smile just because I just want them to be remembered.”

She even started decorating other graves in the cemetery of children 12 and younger. This year, weeks after decorating 50 stones, Honeycutt visited the cemetery only to find all the flowers gone.

“They deserve so much more than that, because any of these stones they don’t deserve to be torn up like that,” Honeycutt said. “They’re still people their not just a stone.”

This sparked motivation in Honeycutt and she started what she is calling ’Virginia’s Project’. She is raising money to decorate every grave in the cemetery of children 12 and younger with pinwheels. Honeycutt walked the entire cemetery to find 579 graves.

“I want them to kind of like stick out from everything else. I don’t want them to just be regular flowers and it’s kinda like a toy. Just thought it would be cuter than flowers,” said Honeycutt.

On October 16, Virginia’s birthday, Honeycutt and volunteers will decorate all 579 graves.

“My mom and me have said several times that this would be like her birthday party,” Honeycutt said.

She set a goal of raising $500, but so far she has raised nearly $1,200.

Last week, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck presented Honeycutt with the Light of Somerset award as well as $250 for her project.

Honeycutt does have a GoFundMe to raise money.

She hopes volunteers will come out to Somerset Cemetery on October 16 to help decorate the graves.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Thursday COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Southeast Kentucky small business to receive $1.1 million in CARES funding

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Small businesses in Southeast Kentucky receive $1.1 million in aid.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine returns to the mountains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front is moving through the mountains which will continue to provide a few scattered showers and storm but most importantly cooler weather.

News

Alice LLoyd College and local health official talk about positive cases on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
As of now all students who are positive are quarantining at home, while all who were contacting through tracing are under self quarantine.

Latest News

News

LaFollette mayor arrested, accused of misusing city equipment and employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Lafollette Mayor Mike Stanfield was taken into custody Thursday morning.

State

Governor Beshear, state and local officials announce $2.3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky projects

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem and Brandon Robinson
The funding will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program.

State

LFCHD reports 3rd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases; total passes 6K

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Senate President Robert Stivers, other KY GOP leaders comment on situation in Louisville

Updated: 10 hours ago
Senate President Robert Stivers, other KY GOP leaders comment on situation in Louisville

Regional

Ballad Health: Lee County, Va. Community Hospital to open Summer 2021

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
In March 2020, Ballad Health ceased all construction projects, including the Lee County hospital project. Commissioners learned Wednesday that the health system resumed construction on Aug. 31, and anticipates to reopen the hospital in the summer of next year.

State

Ky. Senate majority leaders blast Mayor Greg Fischer’s response to COVID-19 and protests in Louisville

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Senate President Robert Stivers explained that it is not within the purview of the Senate to be a substitute for Louisville’s Metro Council but he argued that Mayor Greg Fischer has clearly “failed to do his job.”