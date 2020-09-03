Advertisement

Golden alert canceled after Laurel County woman found safe

A golden alert was issued for woman in Laurel County.
A golden alert was issued for woman in Laurel County.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update 10:45 p.m.:

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that Virginia Gross was found safe around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Original story:

A golden alert was issued for an 86-year-old woman in Laurel County Wednesday night.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says Virginia Ruth Gross was last seen off Walter Eversole Road at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a blouse and pants below the knee. The color is unknown. Police also say she has dementia.

If you see or know where Gross is you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

UK student receives “informal warning” after hanging banners detailing racist incidents on campus without approval

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a statement, UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said Gardner’s message and goals are correct and the university wants to work with him and other students in creating a more just and equitable community

News

Tom Seaver, Mets legend and Hall of Famer, dies at age 75

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS Sports
Tom Seaver died at age 75.

News

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Perry County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Amy McGrath spoke at Perry County Park during a stop on her Mission: Rebuilding Kentucky tour Wednesday.

Latest News

State

Gov. Andy Beshear signals plan to extend mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

News

Science Hill Independent School District asks parents to sign COVID-19 waivers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
The Science Hill Independent School District is asking parents to sign a waiver, saying the district cannot be held liable if their student contracts or is exposed to COVID-19.

News

Prestonsburg develops app for residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
To submit a request to city officials, residents take a picture of the concerned area then upload the picture to the app.

State

WYMT’s first Operations Manager and Chief Engineer dies at age 77

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WYMT News
Kenny Combs worked at WYMT when we signed on the air in October of 1985.

News

FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

From second-hand to second chances: FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new thrift store and coffee shop in Pikeville is focused on creating a welcoming atmosphere for the community.