Golden alert canceled after Laurel County woman found safe

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update 10:45 p.m.:

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that Virginia Gross was found safe around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Original story:

A golden alert was issued for an 86-year-old woman in Laurel County Wednesday night.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says Virginia Ruth Gross was last seen off Walter Eversole Road at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a blouse and pants below the knee. The color is unknown. Police also say she has dementia.

If you see or know where Gross is you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.