Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine returns to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front is moving through the mountains which will continue to provide a few scattered showers and storm but most importantly cooler weather.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will hang onto a few scattered showers and storms this evening, but we will start to dry out tonight. We will see those partly cloudy skies throughout the overnight hours with overnight lows remaining in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday, clouds and stray rain chances continue throughout the morning hours but as this cold front pushes out of here, cooler air and more sunshine returns. Highs will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s. We will see clear skies Friday night! It’ll be a cool start to your holiday weekend.

Labor Day Weekend

High pressure sets up for the holiday weekend bringing plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. We will see highs get back into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s Sunday and Monday. The humidity won’t be as high though so get out and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!

Extended Forecast

We will see a few more clouds Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. Stray rain chances are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but right now it looks like we should remain on the drier side as high pressure continues to dominate the region.

A cold front could be moving in by Thursday of next week bringing more rain and possibly another cool down. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.