Ballad Health: Lee County, Va. Community Hospital to open Summer 2021

Officials with the Lee County Rescue Squad posted a photo that reads Ballad Health 'Future Home of the new Lee County Community Hospital'
Officials with the Lee County Rescue Squad posted a photo that reads Ballad Health 'Future Home of the new Lee County Community Hospital'(WYMT)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – At a virtual meeting Wednesday, the Lee County Hospital Authority was updated by Ballad Health officials with some good news: the Lee County Community Hospital is back under construction and slated to open in the summer of 2021.

In March 2020, Ballad Health ceased all construction projects, including the Lee County hospital project. Commissioners learned Wednesday that the health system resumed construction on Aug. 31, and anticipates to reopen the hospital in the summer of next year.

CBS affiliate WJHL talked to Lee County Administrator Dane Poe who said he is excited for the new facility and what it will mean to the residents of Lee County, Virginia.

“The loss of the hospital and the emergency department had a terrible impact on the county, anything of an emergency nature you were adding 30 to 40 minutes travel time just to get to a hospital, to get a patient to a hospital, and it’s impacted almost every family in the county at some point in time over the last seven years,” Poe said. “It’s been a long process, we had hoped it wouldn’t take this long, but I’m just happy that we will see it happen.”

The Lee County Community Hospital will have a total bed capacity of 20, officials announced during the meeting.

