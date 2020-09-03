Advertisement

Alice LLoyd College and local health official talk about positive cases on campus

Rumors of cases on campus first started on social media
(WYMT)
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY,Ky. (WYMT) - As college campuses return to in person learning, the looming question of, ’When will the first positive case occur?’, is sure to have popped in the heads of students and parents alike.

“Our number one priority from the start has been the health and safety of our campus community,” said Allison Southard, Director of Development, COVID-19 liaison for the college.

Prepping since March for the return of students to campus, “Our President assembled a back to school task force,” she said. “We put together a plan, a very detailed plan, it lines out everything from residence halls to their move in date to high traffic areas like the cafeteria to how we will handle positive cases and how we will quarantine students.”

This plan was put into action by splitting move in day to two separate days to minimize traffic. Yet in the same week, on August 21, Alice Lloyd would have their first case of COVID-19.

The college now has 21 positive cases of coronavirus. Southard says although that number may seem large, ”We are very fortunate. We have 585 college students, about 150 in the preschool-12th grade here at the June Buchanan School, and you’ve got another 125 faculty and staff and their families who live here on campus.”

This past weekend, WYMT received messages from several concerned students about positive cases of COVID-19 on campus and that they were not notified.

A senior student, who wants to remain anonymous, says students were not notified until an email was sent on August 31st of two positive cases and on September 1st of 11 positive cases.

“I just feel like they should have said something earlier. Its not that I’m afraid of getting sick, its me taking it back home,” the student said.

This student lives with his grandparents, those that are included in the most vulnerable category.

Another student feeling like transparency between students and the college was not fast enough.

Aware of the posts on social media, Southard says the college did respond in a timely manner, ”When we got notification of cases, we did post on the website just like we said we would in our plan. What I would say is we cannot make a statement from the college based on social media we would have to wait for the local health department.”

Which is exactly what they did. Speaking with Scott Lockard, Public Health Director with the Kentucky River District Health Department, he says Alice Lloyd is on the right track.

”The thing with Alice Lloyd is that there are multiple health departments involved so we have Pike County, Harlan County, Kentucky River District and these several different health departments are where these students live and their actually counted as a positive case in their permanent residence is,” said Lockard.

Making it difficult for the health departments to coordinate with total numbers once results are in.

”The universities are really complicating it for us and so we are trying to coordinate with Alice Lloyd and where as they have to work with multiple health departments, we have been the one that’s primarily advising them,” he said. “When they identify a student even before the health department team is contact tracing them, they are going ahead and being proactive and quarantining.

Since the incident with students Southard spoke to Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of Kentucky Department for Public Health, and new policies are implemented.

”We are being required by the state to put up a public dash board that will detail our positive cases as well as the number of students in quarantine. Hoping it will be live by the end of the week,” she said.

As of now all students who are positive are quarantining at home, while all who were contacting through tracing are under self quarantine.

