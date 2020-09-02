Advertisement

WYMT’s first Operations Manager and Chief Engineer dies at age 77

Kenneth Ray Combs (Photo Credit: Maggard Funeral Homes)
Kenneth Ray Combs (Photo Credit: Maggard Funeral Homes)(Photo Credit: Maggard Funeral Homes)
By WYMT News
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kenneth (Kenny) Ray Combs, the first Operations Manager and Chief Engineer at WYMT Mountain News has died.

Combs lived in Hazard all his life. He was a Navy veteran and also worked as an electrical engineer for KET for 42 years.

He briefly worked at WYMT when we signed on the air in October of 1985.

After retirement, Combs also worked part-time for WYMT and as a manager of the Hal Rogers Forum.

His visitation was Wednesday at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel in Hazard and his funeral is Thursday at noon.

He was 77 years old.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Andy Beshear signals plan to extend mask mandate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

News

Science Hill Independent School District asks parents to sign COVID-19 waivers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
The Science Hill Independent School District is asking parents to sign a waiver, saying the district cannot be held liable if their student contracts or is exposed to COVID-19.

News

Prestonsburg develops app for residents

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
To submit a request to city officials, residents take a picture of the concerned area then upload the picture to the app.

News

FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

From second-hand to second chances: FaithLife Market brewing new atmosphere in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new thrift store and coffee shop in Pikeville is focused on creating a welcoming atmosphere for the community.

News

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Protest in Versailles calls for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center continues mission despite Derby eve gala being canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
When the Kentucky Derby was shifted to this weekend, the events surrounding it were also impacted.

News

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning 5:30 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 500 cases since the pandemic started. Laurel County is approaching 600 cases. Bell County is now at 400 cases.