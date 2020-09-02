WYMT’s first Operations Manager and Chief Engineer dies at age 77

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kenneth (Kenny) Ray Combs, the first Operations Manager and Chief Engineer at WYMT Mountain News has died.

Combs lived in Hazard all his life. He was a Navy veteran and also worked as an electrical engineer for KET for 42 years.

He briefly worked at WYMT when we signed on the air in October of 1985.

After retirement, Combs also worked part-time for WYMT and as a manager of the Hal Rogers Forum.

His visitation was Wednesday at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel in Hazard and his funeral is Thursday at noon.

He was 77 years old.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.