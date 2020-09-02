Advertisement

What are Kentuckians searching the most during quarantine?

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Have you been Googling about vaping? Or how to become a Youtuber?

New research out says those are the most searched phrases in Kentucky and Indiana, respectively.

Careers site Zippia used data from Google Trends during the period from April to August to determine each state’s most frequently searched phrase.

Take a look at the map below, and click here for even more details.

