Gov. Beshear announces 816 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 18 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his COVID-19 update in the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday afternoon.

The Governor announced 816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 49,991.

116 of Wednesday’s new cases were children under the age of 18. The state’s positivity rate ticked up to 4.71 percent.

Gov. Beshear also announced 18 new deaths Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 966.

KY COVID Info 9/2/20
KY COVID Info 9/2/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

