Gov. Beshear announces 816 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 18 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his COVID-19 update in the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday afternoon.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Beshear gives update Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Wednesday's COVID-19 pandemic update. Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The Governor announced 816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 49,991.

116 of Wednesday’s new cases were children under the age of 18. The state’s positivity rate ticked up to 4.71 percent.

Gov. Beshear also announced 18 new deaths Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 966.

KY COVID Info 9/2/20 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.