Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear along with other state leaders and officials from four Eastern Kentucky counties are hosting a news conference about grant funding for projects in their communities.

You can watch it below:

The Governor was joined by Rocky Adkins, his senior advisor, Dennis Keene, the commissioner for the Department for Local Government, Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander, Wayne County Judge Executive Mike Anderson, Breathitt County Magistrate Ellis Tincher and Douglas Naselroad, the master luthier at the Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman.

The $2,998,892 of funding comes from grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAPP).

“I am committed to building a stronger, better Eastern Kentucky, especially at a time when we are working to restart Kentucky’s economy,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “These projects will provide better infrastructure, better opportunity, better jobs and will further the innovation we see all across Eastern Kentucky.”

In Breathitt County, the fiscal court received $708,500 from the ARC for the South Fork Elk View Campground Project. Officials say the money will go towards constructing a visitors center and creating five new full-time jobs. The project is transforming a former mine site into a tourist destination.

In Perry and Knott County, the Hazard Troublesome Creek Environmental Authority received $500,240 from ARC for water and sewer at the Drone Port, which serves both counties. The project includes the construction of 7,500 linear feet of force main and one lift station.

The Wayne County Fiscal Court will use $153,846 from RDAPP for the second phase of a land acquisition project to develop an industrial park for the county.

The Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman will use their funding, $138,860, to support operations and infrastructure used in programs to help those recovering from drug abuse and opioid addiction. The project is expected to help 31 workers and 3,395 participants across 17 Appalachian communities.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

