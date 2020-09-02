Advertisement

UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center continues mission despite Derby eve gala being canceled

By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – When the Kentucky Derby was shifted to this weekend, the events surrounding it were also impacted.

That includes the celebrity-filled Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.

“As realities became more heartened that you know really having large events and lots of people were just really not only impractical, it wasn’t safe,” says Dr. John Fowlkes, with the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.

The high-profile event raises money for UK HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.

Shawn Crouch with the diabetes center says, “After that last donation, up to over $16 million in the last 12 years. So, it’s a pretty significant amount of investment and diabetes care and diabetes research across the university.”

Since the pandemic started, the center has continued to help diabetic Kentuckians, through clinical care, research, education, and outreach. A lot of that work has moved to telehealth.

Doing technology, starting patients on insulin pumps,” says Laura Hieronymous. “Teaching them the different aspects of their treatment plan for diabetes from pediatrics all the way to I think we had a 79-year-old who is newly started on an insulin pump and she did wonderfully.”

Despite the loss of their biggest fundraiser, the people who run the center say the years of support from the Barnstable Brown family have left them in a position to continue their work, without any interruption.

“There are not a lot of people that would chronically put their families, their faces, their homes in public arenas as much as they have just to raise money.

To benefit, not only Kentuckians...

“We are able to take what we’ve learned about diabetes and disseminated not only across the state but across the nation, as well.”

Patricia Barnstable Brown released a statement saying they look forward to an exciting and celebrity-filled Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby-Eve Gala in 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear, state and local officials, announce nearly $3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Protest in Versailles calls for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning 5:30 pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 500 cases since the pandemic started. Laurel County is approaching 600 cases. Bell County is now at 400 cases.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 18 new deaths Wednesday, recognizes several Kentucky State Parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Former president of well-known Ky. bank pleads guilty to embezzlement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thomas Hinkebein, a 59-year-old and former president of Whitaker Bank, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank officer.

News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron requests President Trump’s support for National Child ID Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Attorney General Cameron asks President Trump for help with National Child ID program

Forecast

Showers and storms continue tonight, Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Showers and storms will continue as a cold front moves closer to the mountains.

State

Laurel County schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County will welcome students back in-person starting Thursday.

State

Rowan Co. Clerk’s office vandalized overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Crews are working right now to fix a damaged window at the Rowan County Clerk’s office, as police try to figure out who’s responsible.