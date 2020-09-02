Advertisement

Suspect in deadly Fayette Mall shooting appears in court

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of opening fire inside Fayette Mall and killing one person was in court Tuesday morning.

Xavier Hardin appeared via zoom along with his lawyer for a preliminary hearing, but waived his right to that and elected to send his case straight to the Fayette County Grand Jury.

Lexington Police has charged 19-year-old Xavier Hardin with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall.
Lexington Police has charged 19-year-old Xavier Hardin with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall.(Fayette County Detention Center)

Hardin’s lawyer asked Judge Thurston to reduce the $560,000 bond Hardin is being held on citing that the amount is too high for Hardin or his family to pay.

That request was denied.

The judge cited that not enough had changed in this case to warrant her lowering the bond from what she originally set last week.

Hardin is being charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms Jr.

Lexington police say Hardin shot Bottoms inside Fayette Mall on August 23. They say two other people were struck by bullets in that shooting.

Hardin is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. The date for his grand jury trial has not been set yet.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

What are Kentuckians searching the most during quarantine?

Updated: moments ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Careers site Zippia used data from Google Trends during the period from April to August to determine each state’s most frequently searched phrase.

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools to move to hybrid schedule Sept. 14

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Parents will still have the option of choosing remote learning for their children, according to the school system.

Forecast

Better rain chances, some strong storms possible today

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a warm and fairly dry day on Tuesday, the forecast will change a little for your Wednesday.

State

WATCH | Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recent talk about the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has nothing to do with their game.

News

Country singer Chris Stapleton says he is moved by Black Lives Matter protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Chris Stapleton says there has been a “broad awakening” in the country.

Latest News

News

Chris Stapleton

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Downtown Corbin thriving despite pandemic, vinyl record store opens 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Addiction recovery center to take over former St. Catharine College campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Community says goodbye to old school building, excited for future 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Downtown Corbin thriving despite pandemic, vinyl record store opens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Despite several challenging months, the streets of Corbin are coming back to life.

State

Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Overnight, the video got nearly 3,000 retweets and more than 9,000 likes